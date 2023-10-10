‘He’s only targeting the American market.’ Influencer Warns Others About A Company Offering Tons Of Money For AI Clones
by Laura Lynott
An influencer has warned social media users to beware of social media stars advertising “unethical” AI interview clones to job seekers.
@adminandeve told her army of followers to watch out, that she’d been approached by a company, she believed to be owned by a rich CEO from Dubai – to sell AI clones to job seekers.
But she’s worried the practice is unethical and could even be a threat to national security, by mining people’s data – including their face and voice!
“This is a big warning to career TikTok,” she said. “Over the next week or two, you’re going to see influencers peddling a highly unethical and really dangerous career based service.
“And how do I know. Because the company was stupid enough to offer it to me. This company is paying so much money that I could pay my rent in New York city 25 times with what they were offering me just to promote this.”
Then she goes into the spiel they wanted her to say: “How would you feel if you never had to give yourself another interview again?”
She added: “And if we could create a clone for you by using your voice and likeness that would sit on Zoom calls, give a stellar interview and get you the job. A clone.”
“They also use AI to apply for jobs for you and revamp your resume in Linkedin but I’m pretty sure a person never sees that, so already this is a bad service. So, of course I’m asking for a Zoom ’cause I’m like I need the clarifying questions. The first thing I asked them was ‘This is highly unethical. What do you say to that?
“The woman literally said to my face ‘I feel like it’s unethical too but don’t worry, we will create talking points for you. So that you can answer the hate comments and deflect as needed.’
ALARM BELLS ARE GOING OFF!
“I learned that the CEO is based in Dubai, no name, no nothing. So, he’s a Saudi billionaire. And that he’s only trying to target the American career market, specifically people in tech,” the influencer said.
“And that they’re also using a mascot marketing strategy, so they’re gonna select like five influencers, typically, likely in the career space, to pedal this service.
“And because they’re paying so much money, I can confidently say, these people are trading their audience and selling their souls for that money.”
“And they don’t even believe that it’s right because it’s not right. Furthermore this is a potential threat to national security. Because now you have a Dubai billionaire and his software engineers, who now have very sensitive personal data and voice and likeness of Americans. Because he’s only targeting the American market.”
She told her followers to “judge” influencers advertising the service and to “know they sold their souls” for cash.
Watch the full clip here:
@adminandeve
Career Tik Tok – just dont. #adminandeve #worktok #careertiktok #corporate #jobsearch
