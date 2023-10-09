‘I don’t care about your life.’ McDonald’s Customer Tried To “Trauma Dump” On The Drive-Thru Worker And It Didn’t Go Well
by Matthew Gilligan
Do you know what “trauma dumping” is?
If not, let me fill you in: it’s when you overshare personal info about your feelings and emotions to someone.
And, as you can probably imagine, trauma dumping on someone who is a complete stranger is not always a great idea.
Take this story, for instance!
A TikTokker named Harry posted a video and tried to trauma dump…on a worker in the McDonald’s drive-thru.
AWKWARD.
In the video, Harry said the worker, “So I got cheated on, and I’m really upset about it.”
The woman interrupted him and asked him if he wanted to order something.
Harry answered, “Yes girl, I’m just getting to it. What do you think I should order?”
And the employee responded, “I don’t care about your life.”
Harry asked her again what he should order but she decided to ignore him.
I guess she’d had enough, huh?
Well, I guess there’s no harm in trying, huh?
Let’s take a look at the video.
@harry866
deserved idgaf
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One viewer would have handled this differently.
Another person said this lady wasn’t having it.
And this TikTokker thought that this was actually going to be wholesome…
WRONG.
I mean… they’re not there to hear your nonsense.
Just get your burgers and go, fam.