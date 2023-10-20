‘I drove like this for 13 hrs.’ A Woman Was Pulled Over For Driving In The Left Lane. She Didn’t Know It Was Illegal.
Some folks just never learn the rules of the road, do they?
And that’s definitely true for a woman who posted a TikTok video where she shared a story about how she was pulled over by the police on the highway for driving in the left lane for long periods of time…and she didn’t know that was illegal.
She said she was on a 15-hour road trip and that she was 13 hours into her journey when she found out that she was doing it all wrong.
The text overlay on her video reads, “me when I remember the time I got pulled over by a state trooper on my 15 hr drive home to visit my mom home on Mother’s Day because apparently you’re not supposed to stay in the left lane permanently (it’s illegal) (I drove like this for 13 hrs).”
Her text overlay continued, “and I just looked at him and said ‘oh is that why all the truck drivers were [middle finger emoji] me off and cussing me out’ and he said ‘what have you had your license for a day’ and I said ‘yes’ and we just stared at eachother, he then explained the highway rules to me.”
Well, now she knows…
Check out her video.
Keep your eyes on the road!
And stay out of the left lane!