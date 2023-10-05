‘I genuinely tried telling them it wasn’t my mower.’ Guy Ends Up With A Free Mower Because Lowes Insisted It Was His
by Trisha Leigh
Most of the stories you hear about shopping retail these days are folks (rightfully) complaining about prices, so maybe it’s not all that surprising that this person decided to take advantage of something free.
OP recently bought a new mower. The only hitch in the process was that he hadn’t figured on being able to take it home that day and didn’t have his truck. He asked them to set it aside and they did, he came back with the truck, end of story.
So I think this falls into this category but it all started with me purchasing a lawn mower at a big box hardware store. In the interest of keeping them anonymous let’s just call them Rob Lowe, or, Lowes for short.
I walked in one day looking to finally purchase a new mower, and I was in luck as they had a smoking deal on a “display” model. Unprepared to be going home with a new mower that day I didn’t bring my truck. So I simply asked if I could set it aside and come back in a little bit with my truck.
I returned maybe 30 min later and picked up my mower and headed home. This should be the end of the story but weirdly, it isn’t.
Then two weeks later, the store called to tell him his mower was ready to pickup. He told them it wasn’t his, they said they would fix it, end of story.
Fast forward about 2 weeks later and I get a call from lowes informing me that my mower is ready for pickup. Confused I replied “pardon me?”. So they reminded me that I ordered a mower about 2 weeks ago and it just arrived and is awaiting pickup.
Now I know most would have seized the opportunity right there but I decided to be a good person and I explained to the employee that no, I didn’t order a mower, I bought a floor model and set it aside to pick up later, which I did. The employee thanks me, apologizes for the confusion, and says he’ll update the order.
Except it wasn’t. They called again a week later, and again the week after that.
Finally, he told his wife that if they called again he was taking the mower.
Welp, one week later they call again, same thing, and I once again explain why it’s not mine.
They did this once a week for 3 weeks straight, and after the 3rd time I tell the wife I swear if they call me again I’m going to pick up “my mower.”
At this point now I’m just excited, I’m watching my phone, hoping they’ll call, because in my mind I’ve earned it at this point and I want my free mower! Well low and behold week 4 hits and guess who calls!
When the moment inevitably came, he was nervous that he didn’t have the receipt or that it wasn’t paid for, but he drove away with his free mower.
I am now ready to accept my free mower but I’m also unsure how this is going to play out.
I don’t know if it’s paid for, I don’t have a receipt, it seems like a long shot. So I simply tell the employee I’m so sorry I haven’t been in yet to get it, but I got called out of town for work and just got back and with that said I have no idea where I put the receipt.
The employee kindly replies “oh no worries! It’s paid in full so all you need is a photo id matching the name on the order”
Perfect!
I call the wife to let her know I’m picking up our new mower, she just laughs, still positive that once I get there they won’t have a mower to give me.
But you’ll be happy to know I pull in, tell customer service I’m here for my mower, show them my ID, and next thing you know some guy on a tow motor is loading a brand new, in the box, unassembled mower into the back of my truck and off I go. Still have that mower today!
He didn’t keep it or sell it in the end; he gave it to a friend who helped him move.
I thought about returning the original afterwards but I just got nervous it would somehow raise the alarms. Then I was going to sell it on marketplace, but shortly after all this I had bought a new house and my best friend put in a lot of hours helping me move and he too had been looking for a new mower so I just gave it to him instead as a thanks for helping me.
I still ended up with a brand new mower for essentially 60% off and then was also able to pay for movers with the Original one so it was still a win win.
I genuinely tried telling them it wasn’t my mower, but they insisted it was, and it would be rude to refuse their offer.
Does Reddit think he did the wrong thing? Let’s find out!
Sometimes it’s just your lucky day.
When the universe smiles you take the deal and run.
It can make your whole dang week.
A folding table empire.
Sometimes it’s ok to just go along.
You can only resist for so long.
We’re only so strong, after all.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, free, free mower, malicious compliance, money, picture, reddit, revenge, top