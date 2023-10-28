‘I had to jump over trash bags to get to the door.’ New Yorker’s Apartment Was So Dirty She Had To Pay A Hefty Sum Before She Could Actually Move In
by Laura Lynott
If you rent an apartment in the Big Apple, you expect it’s going to be clean when you move in…
Well, this new tenant sounds like she got more of a rotten apple than anything.
She got the shock of her life, when moving day turned into chaos and resulted in a large bill to reschedule the movers, so the place could be cleaned!
@Shannayeh told her followers on TikTok: “I swear, I must be getting pranked right now. Who has the camera?… So, at 7.30 I walked on over to my new apartment in the same neighborhood…”
“Management told us that he would be in the apartment, the unit would be unlocked… So I’m so excited to see the apartment empty, all clean…. And these are all trash bags full of who knows what.”
“I had to jump over trash bags to get to the door. How the hell are my movers meant to carrying a bed frame and mattress, a desk.”
And when she got inside finally, the situation was not better, leading her to reschedule her movers.
She continued: “It is so dirty and filled with more furniture. The fridge was full of food, the kitchen cabinets were jam packed with stuff.”
“I can’t move. Where am I supposed to live tonight? And I’m paying rent for this place right now as we speak and yes, it’s usually up to the previous tenants to, obviously clear out the apartment. But this has to do with certain things.”
“The management knew the tenants left all this stuff here. And they were responsible for taking it out…, which they haven’t before like they told us to move in.”
“So, I had pay $250 to reschedule the movers and thank God I can stay at my friend’s apartment for one more night. I hope that place is clean, empty and done by tomorrow at 11am.”
