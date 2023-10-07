‘I told her that I was going to be taking her to court.’ Man Goes Ballistic After His Girlfriend Sells The Car He’s Spent A Year Restoring
by Trisha Leigh
I’ll be the first person to admit that I know nothing about cars – old, new, expensive, or heaps of junk – but I do know that when someone tells you a thing is important to them, you don’t steal and sell it.
That’s logic.
OP’s been working on gathering the parts to restore an old (apparently cool) car for some time. He had it taken apart in his garage, parts everywhere, and was pretty much reveling in the process.
I’ll try to keep this short. I had a 1967 Impala 4 door that I bought in Feb 2019. A couple months ago I bought my first house that had a 2.5 car garage.
I moved the car in and started tearing it down for a complete restoration. I had the body in one bay and the chassis in another, plus the whole garage filled with parts.
Then, his girlfriend moved in. She quickly got annoyed that she couldn’t park in the garage but he told her tough luck; he suggested other places to park but to leave his baby (the car) alone.
About two months ago my girlfriend came to live with me during this whole crisis and the whole time has hated that car. She wants to park in the garage but I have 2 acres of land with a lot of nice places to park under shady trees or hell even in the barn if it has to be inside.
I tell her tough luck its my house and its not like I can just throw it back together real quick.
He went away for the weekend and came back to her chipper and trying to grease the wheels – an attempt that definitely fell flat once he realized she had sold his entire car and all of the parts for scrap.
Anyways I was out of town for a couple days on a business trip for the small local company I work for.
When I got back, my girlfriend was all smiles. Making me food all the time, doing all the chores, all that. I thought maybe she just was happy to have me home but then I realized that I didn’t see her car in it’s usual spot.
I asked her where she parked so I could make sure I mow that area and keep it clean and she said not to worry because she parked in the garage.
I asked how and she told me to go check it out. Turns out that while I was gone she hired some people to come over and move everything related to that car, including the drivetrain, body, and chassis and all parts, and take it to the local dump/scrapyard.
She tried to act like it was no big deal but he threw her out, and is suing her for the amount of money he spent on the car already.
I was absolutely dumbfounded. I had spent over 11k on that car including new parts, services, and the car itself. I told her that I was going to be taking her to court for that and she brushed me off like I was being dramatic.
I told her that its done between us and to pack her things and leave.
I admit I was a really angry but I did end up getting a lawyer, and as I have all the receipts for all that money spent and I have her on my house’s security cam footage letting the guys in and watching them take it all I think I can win.
Also, he filed a police report charging her with theft.
I filed an official report against her for grand larceny and grand theft auto. i showed them all the receipts i had for the car and the footage of her letting the guys come and take it as well as the title for the vehicle in my name.
They said they will be in contact with all 3 parties (me, ex gf, and junkyard guys) soon and they will hopefully be able to recover some or all of the car. just have to wait now
Her family (and maybe some others) think he’s going too far over a car.
Her family and friends are absolutely blowing me up saying its just a stupid old piece of junk and that she cannot pay back all that money I spent, and that I should just let it go.
But I have been putting all my time, effort, and money into that car for a year and a half now and goddammit if I am not going to get justice for what she did. AITA
Does Reddit agree? Let’s hear what they have to say!
