'I'll be checking tags now.' She Called Out A Grocery Store's "Discount Price" That Was Actually Higher Than The Original
by Matthew Gilligan
You call that a discount?!?!
I don’t know about that…
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers that there might be something fishy going on at a Woolies grocery store in Australia.
The video shows the woman checking out some donuts at the store and they are advertised at a “special” price of $4.50, on sale from their original $4.75 price.
But the woman ripped off the price tag to discover that the REAL original price was actually $4.25.
We’re glad that she’s calling out these shady practices Down Under.
More of this, please!
Let’s check out the video.
