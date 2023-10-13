October 13, 2023 at 11:32 am

‘I’ll be checking tags now.’ She Called Out A Grocery Store’s “Discount Price” That Was Actually Higher Than The Original

You call that a discount?!?!

I don’t know about that…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers that there might be something fishy going on at a Woolies grocery store in Australia.

The video shows the woman checking out some donuts at the store and they are advertised at a “special” price of $4.50, on sale from their original $4.75 price.

But the woman ripped off the price tag to discover that the REAL original price was actually $4.25.

We’re glad that she’s calling out these shady practices Down Under.

More of this, please!

Let’s check out the video.

@mummakafe

♬ original sound – Mumma Kafe

And here’s what folks had to say.

One person said they only go to Aldi to shop.

Another individual said this place will probably have electronic price tags soon.

And one TikTokker offered up a tip about how to double-check prices.

And this person says what we’re all thinking…

Why does stuff like this keep happening?

