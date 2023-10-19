October 19, 2023 at 3:34 am

‘I’ll be responsible for paying the $700,000 in capital gains tax.’ Lawyer Tells Parents To NOT Give Their Homes Directly To Their Children. Instead, Put It In A Trust.

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@lawmother

A lawyer has created a handy video telling her followers NOT to let their parents gift them their house!

@Lawmother put on her acting hat to play the role of a mother and daughter for this money-saving TikTok clip.

Source: TikTok/@lawmother

“Never let your parents give you their house. Do this instead,” the lawyer told her followers.

We’re all ears!

And then it’s dress up time.

Source: TikTok/@lawmother

Playing the role of an older mom, she says: “Daughter, I’m giving you my house, so you can manage it. And to make things smoother when I die.”

“Don’t do that mom,” the daughter character responds.

“What you don’t wanna help me and yourself?” the mom asks.

Source: TikTok/@lawmother

“I do mom, it’s just you bought the house for $100,000. And it’s now worth $800,000,” the daughter states.”If you transfer it to me now, I’ll be responsible for paying the $700,000 in capital gains tax when I sell it,” she adds.

The fantasy mom asks: “What should I do?”

And here’s what we never knew we needed to know…

“Put your house in a revocable living trust and name me as the beneficiary. I’ll receive this capital gains tax free. And it will avoid probate,” the daughter says.

Yeah… that’s a lot of money.

Watch the full video here:

@lawmother

Avoid capital gains tax with a living trust. Download a free copy of my bestseller, Legally Ever After to learn more. Link in my bio. #tax #realestate #generationalwealth

♬ original sound – Money Lawyer Pam

Here’s what people thought of the housing dilemma:

Families shouldn’t have to stress about housing, this poster feels.

Source: TikTok/@lawmother

Well, yeah – we’d buy that for a dollar!

Source: TikTok/@lawmother

Some folks don’t have parents giving up their homes, that’s for sure!

Source: TikTok/@lawmother

Take heed! It could have a major impact on your financial future.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter