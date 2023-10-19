‘I’ll be responsible for paying the $700,000 in capital gains tax.’ Lawyer Tells Parents To NOT Give Their Homes Directly To Their Children. Instead, Put It In A Trust.
A lawyer has created a handy video telling her followers NOT to let their parents gift them their house!
@Lawmother put on her acting hat to play the role of a mother and daughter for this money-saving TikTok clip.
“Never let your parents give you their house. Do this instead,” the lawyer told her followers.
Playing the role of an older mom, she says: “Daughter, I’m giving you my house, so you can manage it. And to make things smoother when I die.”
“Don’t do that mom,” the daughter character responds.
“What you don’t wanna help me and yourself?” the mom asks.
“I do mom, it’s just you bought the house for $100,000. And it’s now worth $800,000,” the daughter states.”If you transfer it to me now, I’ll be responsible for paying the $700,000 in capital gains tax when I sell it,” she adds.
The fantasy mom asks: “What should I do?”
“Put your house in a revocable living trust and name me as the beneficiary. I’ll receive this capital gains tax free. And it will avoid probate,” the daughter says.
