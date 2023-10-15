October 15, 2023 at 12:56 am

‘Instead of bringing the price down a bit.’ A Shopper Showed That Spam Was Being Locked In A Box At CVS

It seems like more and more items for sale at stores are being locked up lately at stores like CVS, Target, and Walmart.

And, if you’ve tried to track down an employee to help you out with these locked-up items, you know that it can be pretty annoying.

And now it looks like some stores are locking up the Spam.

The Spam, people!

That’s how far we’ve fallen as a society.

A woman named Darby posted a video on TikTok from inside a CVS store in New York City and she said, “They locked the Spam.”

She tried to open the locked box around the Spam but needed an employee to help her out.

Darby simple said “Strange” at the end of the video.

Strange, indeed…

Let’s take a look at the video.

@darbs93

Can someone please explain to me why they lock the Spam up at the CVS in New York?! 🤣🥴 #newyork #weirdthings #someonepleaseexplain #cvs #newyorkcity #travels #summeradventures #fyp

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer brought up an interesting point.

Another individual saw something like this in Hawaii.

And this viewer talked about another security measure they saw at a Dollar Store.

This is so wild.

What is going on in NYC?!

