October 23, 2023 at 12:54 am

‘It kept getting worse!’ A Stranger Cluelessly Ruined A Couple’s Marriage Proposal And People Are Not Having It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@@warngwarng

How rude!

Some people just don’t get it, do they…?

That was definitely the case for a couple who had to deal with an obnoxious woman on a beach during what should have been a special moment.

Here’s what happened: a man planned to propose to his girlfriend on a beach and he had the whole thing set up to go down without a hitch.

But you know how people can be…

The couple walked toward a table that was set up and suddenly the man got down on one knee to propose!

And then a woman started walking toward them…

Source: TikTok/@@warngwarng

The stranger butted her way into the situation but the woman ignored her, kissed her boyfriend, and said “Yes” to his proposal.

And the woman stuck around while the couple kissed because she obviously couldn’t take a hint.

The stranger then ruined the moment by asking them a bunch of questions and said that her daughter is also going to get married.

Source: TikTok/@@warngwarng

Text overlay on the video reads, “How can you be so insensitive in ruining someone’s once-in-a-lifetime moment?”

The woman eventually walked away, but the damage was done.

Source: TikTok/@@warngwarng

Take a look at the video.

@warngwarng

Please be mindful of other people’s once in a lifetime event! You never know you’re already ruining it 🥹 But i won’t have this any other way! I’ll redo this all over again 🫶🏼💞

♬ original sound – Zenicca Llanza

And here’s a follow-up video with some sweet engagement pics.

Awwwwwwww!

@warngwarng

Replying to @Zenicca Llanza we took our time to take photos because we deserve it! 🥹

♬ Blue Spirits – DWLLRS

Here’s how people responded.

This person said this woman has no self-awareness.

Source: TikTok/@@warngwarng

Another individual said what we were all thinking while watching this video.

Source: TikTok/@@warngwarng

And this TikTokker said this whole thing made them sick.

Source: TikTok/@@warngwarng

Talk about having no awareness…

Take a hike, lady!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter