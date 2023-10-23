‘It kept getting worse!’ A Stranger Cluelessly Ruined A Couple’s Marriage Proposal And People Are Not Having It
by Matthew Gilligan
How rude!
Some people just don’t get it, do they…?
That was definitely the case for a couple who had to deal with an obnoxious woman on a beach during what should have been a special moment.
Here’s what happened: a man planned to propose to his girlfriend on a beach and he had the whole thing set up to go down without a hitch.
But you know how people can be…
The couple walked toward a table that was set up and suddenly the man got down on one knee to propose!
And then a woman started walking toward them…
The stranger butted her way into the situation but the woman ignored her, kissed her boyfriend, and said “Yes” to his proposal.
And the woman stuck around while the couple kissed because she obviously couldn’t take a hint.
The stranger then ruined the moment by asking them a bunch of questions and said that her daughter is also going to get married.
Text overlay on the video reads, “How can you be so insensitive in ruining someone’s once-in-a-lifetime moment?”
The woman eventually walked away, but the damage was done.
Take a look at the video.
@warngwarng
Please be mindful of other people’s once in a lifetime event! You never know you’re already ruining it 🥹 But i won’t have this any other way! I’ll redo this all over again 🫶🏼💞
And here’s a follow-up video with some sweet engagement pics.
Awwwwwwww!
@warngwarng
Replying to @Zenicca Llanza we took our time to take photos because we deserve it! 🥹
Talk about having no awareness…
Take a hike, lady!