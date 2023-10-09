‘I’ve reported you, you know that?’ An Uber Eats Delivery Person Was Filmed Drinking A Customer’s Beverage
by Matthew Gilligan
Do people have no shame anymore…?
I think we all know the answer to that question…and this video proves it!
A woman in London posted a video on TikTok that showed an Uber Eats driver helping himself to a customer’s drink that he was delivering.
The man walked into a building to make his delivery and the woman who filmed him said, “I’ve reported you, you know that? You ate their food, didn’t you?… My friend, you’ve drank their drink, didn’t you?”
The driver appeared to be confused by the woman’s questioning and the text overlay on her video reads, “don’t play dumb with me.”
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
And here’s how people reacted.
I love it when people get caught doing shady stuff.