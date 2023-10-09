October 9, 2023 at 12:49 am

‘I’ve reported you, you know that?’ An Uber Eats Delivery Person Was Filmed Drinking A Customer’s Beverage

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sxaxaxb

Do people have no shame anymore…?

I think we all know the answer to that question…and this video proves it!

A woman in London posted a video on TikTok that showed an Uber Eats driver helping himself to a customer’s drink that he was delivering.

Source: TikTok/@sxaxaxb

The man walked into a building to make his delivery and the woman who filmed him said, “I’ve reported you, you know that? You ate their food, didn’t you?… My friend, you’ve drank their drink, didn’t you?”

Source: TikTok/@sxaxaxb

The driver appeared to be confused by the woman’s questioning and the text overlay on her video reads, “don’t play dumb with me.”

Source: TikTok/@sxaxaxb

Take a look at the video and see what you think.

@sxaxaxb

#fypシ #fy #ubereats #uberdriver #fypシ゚viral #foryou #foryoupage #pov #fyp #fypage #London

♬ original sound – SXAXAXB

And here’s how people reacted.

This person thinks they did a good job by confronting him.

Source: TikTok/@sxaxaxb

Another TikTokker said this guy knew he got caught.

Source: TikTok/@sxaxaxb

And one individual said they’re not getting food delivered anymore.

Source: TikTok/@sxaxaxb

I love it when people get caught doing shady stuff.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter