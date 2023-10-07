October 7, 2023 at 2:51 pm

‘Life changing information truly.’ A Woman Showed A Hack For Ordering From Costco Without A Membership

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mikaylageier

Costco is an extremely popular place for people to do their shopping, but there are some folks out there who still don’t want to bite the bullet and buy a membership to the superstore.

And if you’re one of those people, today is your lucky day!

A woman named Mikayla posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she learned of a hack that allows people to buy things from Costco without paying for a membership.

She said she learned about this from a friend who was eating cereal only available at Costco and she asked her if she could go along with her to shop.

Her friend said, “Girl no, I don’t have a Costco membership. I just order it from Instacart. How do you not know about this?”

Mikayla said, “How am I just realizing that you can get stuff from Costco without having a Costco membership?”

The caption to her video reads, “Life changing information truly.”

Indeed…

Here’s her video.

And here’s how people reacted.

One person said she might as well just get a Costco membership.

Another individual said you can also do this with gift cards.

And this TikTokker said they’ll be taking advantage of this later.

I legit didn’t know this either.

Love it when I find out new info like this!

