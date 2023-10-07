‘Life changing information truly.’ A Woman Showed A Hack For Ordering From Costco Without A Membership
by Matthew Gilligan
Costco is an extremely popular place for people to do their shopping, but there are some folks out there who still don’t want to bite the bullet and buy a membership to the superstore.
And if you’re one of those people, today is your lucky day!
A woman named Mikayla posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she learned of a hack that allows people to buy things from Costco without paying for a membership.
She said she learned about this from a friend who was eating cereal only available at Costco and she asked her if she could go along with her to shop.
Her friend said, “Girl no, I don’t have a Costco membership. I just order it from Instacart. How do you not know about this?”
Mikayla said, “How am I just realizing that you can get stuff from Costco without having a Costco membership?”
The caption to her video reads, “Life changing information truly.”
Indeed…
Here’s her video.
@mikaylageier
life changing information truly
And here’s how people reacted.
One person said she might as well just get a Costco membership.
Another individual said you can also do this with gift cards.
And this TikTokker said they’ll be taking advantage of this later.
I legit didn’t know this either.
Love it when I find out new info like this!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · costco, costco membership, groceries, grocery shopping, hack, hacks, membership, shopping, tiktok, top, video, viral