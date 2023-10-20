‘Oh my God, you missed the whole reaction.’ Husband Just Ruined A Priceless Moment Of His Daughter Meeting Her New Sibling
by Laura Lynott
Remember when dads would bring a camcorder into the hospital room to record all those “first” moments?
Yeah, well that has definitely changed, and now the phone is the new camcorder. And this dad ruined capturing the moment his daughter got to meet her newborn sibling.
He dutifully brought his little girl into meet the new baby but just at that precious moment, he messed it all up.
The mom wrote on her post: “You’ve waited your whole pregnancy to record your daughter’s reaction to meeting her new sibling.”
But the dad had different priorities and he put a cup in front of the phone screen, where mom had positioned the camera to capture the moment.
Doh!
But the little girl can still be heard saying: “Baby, my baby sister,” which is totally cute!
And despite going through labor and having that special moment ruined, mom still somehow had a smile on her face.
But she did tell the dad just what he’d done. “Oh my God, you missed the whole reaction,” she said.
Here’s the full video:
@aashford1
Husbands man…. 😂😩 #newsibling #marriagehumor #fyp #humor #babyfever #newbaby #couplegoals #toddlermom #toddlertok #newborn
Here’s what people thought of the dad ruining that magic moment:
Boy math – I love this! It accounts for all those mistakes in the world, right.
Revenge on all the husbands might be a step too far, but maybe not!
I like this guy’s message.
Owning it for all dads!