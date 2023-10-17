‘Saw one last night and went to war!’ A Woman Shared A Humane Hack For How To Get Rid of Mice In Your Home
by Matthew Gilligan
Winter is fast approaching and you know what that means…
Mice are gonna try to sneak into your house through every little place they can squeeze into!
But there might be a new solution to keeping those critters out.
A woman named Kirsten posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she keeps mice out of her townhouse during the cold months.
In her video, Kirsten filled up a spray bottle with water and added peppermint oil to the mix.
She used blankets to block off open space under doors and then she sprayed the mixture onto walls, the carpet, and the doors in her townhouse.
The final step was running a mop over the floor.
Hey, it just might work!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@kirstengifty
EEEveryday😭 #fyp #foryou #fall #winter
It’s always nice to see a humane way to deal with critters.