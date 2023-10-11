‘She would buy pizza for everyone instead of addressing why the place was so miserable.’ This Employee Found A Way To Let Her Coworkers Know The Truth About A Rotten Employer
by Trisha Leigh
There are way too many jobs out there for anyone to stay at one that makes them unhappy every single day.
Money schmoney.
OP had gotten more and more unhappy at her job, mostly due to a boss who treated her poorly due to no reason she could determine.
About 10 years ago, during my first full-time job out of college, I had a boss who decided she hated me.
I’m not completely sure why, but she would go out of her way to make my life miserable. Demoted me to an overnight shift but wouldn’t give me a reason, changed my shift around on a whim without notice (once changed my schedule for the next day after I had left without telling me, then wrote me up when I didn’t show up on time).
Stuff like that. She was a monster. So I was looking for another job.
So she got a new job and gave her notice. The boss asked her not to tell anyone, as morale was already low and instead of fixing it, she just bought them pizza every time someone quit.
Well I found one, and I went in to give her my 2 weeks notice. This happened to be in the middle of a mass exodus for the company, as I was the 5th person to quit over the course of about 3-4 weeks.
Morale was very low, and whenever anyone quit she would buy pizza for everyone instead of addressing why the place was so miserable and people were leaving.
After I gave my 2 weeks, she said “Don’t tell anyone you’re leaving.”
OP figured she could comply…technically. She didn’t tell them she quit, but she did tell them they were getting pizza!
So I said OK, and walked out of her office and announced to all my coworkers “Hey, guess what everyone! You’re all getting pizza!” and they instantly knew what had happened.
Her boss wasn’t happy, but what could she do?
She was very unhappy and I felt great.
I served out the rest of my 2 weeks and she never spoke to me again.
Did OP act like a jerk? Let’s see what Reddit thinks!
Apparently food is always a dead giveaway.
His heart was in the right place.
It’s a dead giveaway.
Everybody loves a fun fact.
It will get your heartrate up.
I think this is hilarious compliance.
I hope OP is happy in her new job.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bad bosses, business, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, outrage, reddit, top, white text