‘They are full of cyanide.’ Shopper Shows How A Store Sold Poisonous Elderberries Without An Important Cooking Warning

by Laura Lynott

A shopper has showed her followers how a store sold her elderberries without telling her they should be cooked before consuming.

Why? Because apparently elderberries contain… cyanide?!

Who knew!

She says the elderberries are poisonous and contain actual cyanide unless they’re cooked!

The woman goes on to warn folks about the potential consequences of eating uncooked elderberries.

These include nausea, vomiting and even possible hospitalization!

Yeah, actually very dangerous.

Here’s the full video:

Here’s what y’all thought!

Some are saying it’s NOT just elderberries. Hmmm…

Yep, we were shocked too!

Hunger Games, hahahahaha!

The reality is that elderberries are very different from things like cherries. The actual fruit does contain cyanogenic glycosides that need to be cooked in order to prevent you from potentially falling ill.

Be safe out there, fam!

