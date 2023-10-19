‘Starting off with Rover dog walking, I made $300.’ A Woman Said She Made $7,000 In One Week From Side Hustles
It’s all about the hustle, baby!
Well, at least for some people, it is…
And a woman named Abby posted a viral TikTok video where she talked to viewers about how she made a whole lot of cash in a short amount of time from her side hustles.
Abby said she finished her 20th week of working on side hustles and she said she made over $7,000 in one week.
In her video, Abby said, “This is how much I made on week 20 of only doing strictly hustles. Last week, I made $7,539, and here is a fall breakdown. I literally cannot.”
Abby talked about how the money added up from her different hustles and went into detail about one of them.
She said, “I did save the best for last of course, starting off with Rover dog walking, I made $300, and this was from keeping the two hamsters at my house—they’re not actually hamsters, they’re corgis, but they look like hamsters. This is lower than normal because I recently lowered my prices so I can get more requests.”
Side hustles seem to be all the rage these days!
But does everyone have extra time for all that extra work…?
