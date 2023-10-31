‘That’s so traumatic.’ A Student Called Out Her College For An Assignment She Thinks Is Insane
What’s going on at colleges these days?!?!
Well, I guess university campuses have always been beacons of free thought, but this is taking it to another level.
A University of Pittsburgh student named Peyton posted a video where she put one of her professors on blast for what she called an “insane” assignment.
She said, “Typically I don’t get triggered by a lot of things. But this assignment that I just got is so insane.”
Peyton read her assignment out loud and the professors asked students to write about “an encounter between a man and a woman that ends up in a ****.”
The professor wanted a lot of details about what happened in the made-up scenario and wanted questions answered like “How was the woman treated?” and “Why did the man believe it was OK to have *** with her?”
Hmmmm…
But one part of the assignment really got Petyon upset. She said, “The last one says: One part of **** culture surrounds teaching women how not to be ***** rather than for men to be taught not to ****. Suggest two ways on how men should be taught not to ****.”
She even showed viewers her computer screen to prove that this wasn’t a joke.
Here’s what she had to say.
@peytgual
had to post this .. so insane!!! #universityofpittsburgh #pitt #fyp #foryou
Peyton posted a follow-up video and said that the professor issued an apology but still expected students to finish the assignment.
The professor wrote, “While this topic is undoubtedly challenging and difficult to engage on, my intention with the video and course reading was to bring **** culture and the pervasiveness of victim blaming and shaming to the class so we could have a constructive dialogue.”
@peytgual
heres the update!! #universityofpittsburgh #pitt #college #tw
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer thinks this professor needs to be fired.
Another person said what we’re all feeling.
And this TikTokker brought up a good (and sad) point.
Such a weird story…
Let’s hope this professor was reprimanded!
