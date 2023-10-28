‘That’s so weird, I don’t understand that.’ Customer Discovers That ‘Non-Dairy’ Coffee Creamer Still Contains Milk
by Laura Lynott
These two friends have really started a debate after finding out that a ‘non-dairy’ coffee creamer still contains milk!
The young woman told her followers: “There’s a coffee creamer in this diner and it says UHT non dairy, but then later on it says ‘contains milk’. So, we started googling it. What is it?” she asks her friend.
He responds: “So, it turns out dairy free means the complete absence of all dairy ingredients, including lactose and no dairy refers to products that can contain the milk derivative. So, if you want dairy free, it has to say dairy free.”
She responded: “That’s so weird, I don’t understand that…”
And he has one word to end this debate: “Lobbyists!”.
Here’s the full video:
@nashvillebookgirl
Non-dairy but has milk? #nashvillebookgirl
Here’s what people thought of this milky debate:
This really is strange