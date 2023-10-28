October 28, 2023 at 3:51 am

‘That’s so weird, I don’t understand that.’ Customer Discovers That ‘Non-Dairy’ Coffee Creamer Still Contains Milk

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@nashvillebookgirl

These two friends have really started a debate after finding out that a ‘non-dairy’ coffee creamer still contains milk!

The young woman told her followers: “There’s a coffee creamer in this diner and it says UHT non dairy, but then later on it says ‘contains milk’. So, we started googling it. What is it?” she asks her friend.

Source: TikTok/@nashvillebookgirl

He responds: “So, it turns out dairy free means the complete absence of all dairy ingredients, including lactose and no dairy refers to products that can contain the milk derivative. So, if you want dairy free, it has to say dairy free.”

Source: TikTok/@nashvillebookgirl

She responded: “That’s so weird, I don’t understand that…”

Source: TikTok/@nashvillebookgirl

And he has one word to end this debate: “Lobbyists!”.

Here’s the full video:

@nashvillebookgirl

Non-dairy but has milk? #nashvillebookgirl

♬ original sound – Nashville Book Girl

Here’s what people thought of this milky debate:

This is a good explainer….

Source: TikTok/@nashvillebookgirl

This sounds like a serious issue for some folks!

Source: TikTok/@nashvillebookgirl

Another interesting take!

Source: TikTok/@nashvillebookgirl

This really is strange

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter