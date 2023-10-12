‘The customer’s experience is better and the waiters never get stiffed.’ A Man Said That Restaurants Should Get Rid Of Tipping And Pay Servers A 20% Commission
by Matthew Gilligan
Tipping workers is a hot topic these days and I don’t think the thoughts from the guy you’re about to hear from are going to do anything to cool it down.
His name is Mike and he posted a video where he said that tipping culture could be ended if restaurants paid their servers a 20% commission.
He said that if restaurants did this, they could “W9 your employees, they work as independent contractors and you get rid of tipping culture.”
He argued that this would ensure that “the customer’s experience is better and the waiters never get stiffed on the bill.”
Mike admitted that he’s never worked as a waiter before in the video’s comments.
Check out what he had to say.
@bigbangmike
Ive never been a waiter. Is the possibility of a tip higher than 20% outweigh the consistency of getting 20% on whatever you sell? From a business perspective, this shouldnt change what an employer has to offer an employee right?
Mike posted a follow-up video and he addressed a specific question from a viewer.
Check out what he had to say.
@bigbangmike
Replying to @Cristian Contreras this comment is over and over and over again endlessly in that post.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer asked a good question…
Another individual said they are definitely not in favor of this idea.
And this TikTokker said that this has already been tried before.
Okay… I want to address that last comment.
No, restaurants have not tried that, because even INCREDIBLY expensive restaurants have tipping.
It would be a welcome change for wait staff to get a normal wage, because it is wild that they get paid less than $3 an hour.
Yes, the hourly wage for wait staff that can accept tips… is $2.13 an hour.
Wild.
