‘There is no law. You are a private citizen.’ Lawyer Says You Don’t Need To Let Walmart Workers Check Your Receipt
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all been there! We’re leaving a grocery store and a staff member asks us to stop, they want to see our receipt.
And for most folk, this experience is embarrassing because it straight up makes you feel they believe you’re a shoplifter.
In one TikTok, a guy called David explains how much this experience angers him and a lawyer @Texaschancla told people you don’t actually have to show your receipt if those are your goods!
This guy says: “It really ****** me off that people at Walmart check your **** when you’re leaving. Like excuse me Walmart, last time I checked, I wasn’t trained on how to use your self checkout system. So, if I miss scan an item, or I miss something and I don’t do something properly, that’s not my ******* problem. That’s yours.”
Ouch. This guy REALLY doesn’t like being stopped by a staff member, right…
However, it turns out all shoppers might just have the legal upper hand right here, according to lawyer and fellow TikToker @Texaschancla.
He said: “David has an excellent point here. As soon as you have paid for those items, they are now your items. So everything in that little shopping bag that you’re walking out with belongs to you.
He continued: “And now it’s up to you whether you want to give the Walmart employee permission to look through your bag, or to touch your things. You have no obligation to even stop when they asked you to. They are not law enforcement. There is no law. You are a private citizen going about your business. If they have reason to think that you shoplifted. Then bring it on.”
Our minds are BLOWN.
Right? Who knew?
Well, you do now.
Here’s the full clip:
@texaschancla
Should you stop if an employee asks to see your bag after self checkout? 🤔 #texas #viral #lawyer #walmart #stitch #selfcheckout @David Upton
Here’s what people thought of this legal hack:
Some folk were already on it!
This is SO true. Manners go a long way.
Yeah, gotta be mindful of the guys just earning a crust too.
Be careful with this advice, though.
Avoiding trouble is sometimes the best policy.