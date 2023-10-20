October 20, 2023 at 7:10 am

‘They almost seem to be spread around evenly.’ A Man Found Nails And Screws Outside Of A Tire Shop And It Got People Talking

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@louieiv

Are tire shops up to some shady business?

Well, maybe not ALL of them are, but one TikTok user is pretty concerned about what’s going on at a tire shop where they live.

A guy named Louie posted a video that showed him cleaning up trash on the side of the road and he came across a large number of screws and nails…right outside a tire shop.

Well, isn’t that convenient…?

The text overlay to Louie’s video reads, “Recently I’ve noticed a disturbing trend. Every morning I walk this road and pick up any debris. Lately, I found an abnormal amount of nails and screws.”

Source: TikTok/@louieiv

The video then says, “They almost seem to be spread around evenly with most kicked to the curb by traffic. I only find them on one section of the road behind one store.”

Source: TikTok/@louieiv

Louie’s video shows a Tires Plus shop near where he was cleaning up all the sharp objects from the road.

Source: TikTok/@louieiv

Let’s take a look at the video.

@louieiv

Conspiracy? 🤔 #conspiracytiktok

♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

Here’s what people had to say.

One person said they think tire shops definitely do this.

Source: TikTok/@louieiv

Another viewer thinks he needs to hide a camera to see what’s really going on.

Source: TikTok/@louieiv

And one TikTok user had some bad experiences that sound kinda fishy…

Source: TikTok/@louieiv

Have you ever heard of this before?

Sounds pretty sketchy to me…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter