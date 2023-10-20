‘They almost seem to be spread around evenly.’ A Man Found Nails And Screws Outside Of A Tire Shop And It Got People Talking
Are tire shops up to some shady business?
Well, maybe not ALL of them are, but one TikTok user is pretty concerned about what’s going on at a tire shop where they live.
A guy named Louie posted a video that showed him cleaning up trash on the side of the road and he came across a large number of screws and nails…right outside a tire shop.
Well, isn’t that convenient…?
The text overlay to Louie’s video reads, “Recently I’ve noticed a disturbing trend. Every morning I walk this road and pick up any debris. Lately, I found an abnormal amount of nails and screws.”
The video then says, “They almost seem to be spread around evenly with most kicked to the curb by traffic. I only find them on one section of the road behind one store.”
Louie’s video shows a Tires Plus shop near where he was cleaning up all the sharp objects from the road.
Here’s what people had to say.
Have you ever heard of this before?
Sounds pretty sketchy to me…