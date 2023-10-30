October 30, 2023 at 5:51 am

‘They won’t schedule a busboy, a host, or a dishwasher.’ A Restaurant Worker Said Her Manager Saves Money By Only Scheduling Servers

It really drives me nuts when managers cut corners and put more work on the plates of their employees.

And what you’re about to hear is a new one to my ears!

Stephanie works as a server at a restaurant and she shared a TikTok video where she talked about how managers at her corporate restaurant save money by only scheduling servers.

She said, “At my place of employment, they’re trying to save on labor. I work at a corporate restaurant, by the way.”

And she added, “So they won’t schedule a busboy, a host, or a dishwasher, and we also don’t have an expo person.”

Stephanie explained that she and the other servers have to essentially do everything in the restaurant, including bussing tables, seating guests, running the dishwasher, AND waiting on tables.

What?!?!

Stephanie also said that her manager yells out her name every time an order needs to be brought out to a table.

This job sounds like a nightmare!

Let’s see what she had to say.

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person would not have accepted this arrangement.

Another individual told her what she ought to be doing.

And this TikTokker said this kind of management is totally exhausting.

Seems kinda shady to me…

I wonder how long this manager can keep this act up.

