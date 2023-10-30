‘They won’t schedule a busboy, a host, or a dishwasher.’ A Restaurant Worker Said Her Manager Saves Money By Only Scheduling Servers
It really drives me nuts when managers cut corners and put more work on the plates of their employees.
And what you’re about to hear is a new one to my ears!
Stephanie works as a server at a restaurant and she shared a TikTok video where she talked about how managers at her corporate restaurant save money by only scheduling servers.
She said, “At my place of employment, they’re trying to save on labor. I work at a corporate restaurant, by the way.”
And she added, “So they won’t schedule a busboy, a host, or a dishwasher, and we also don’t have an expo person.”
Stephanie explained that she and the other servers have to essentially do everything in the restaurant, including bussing tables, seating guests, running the dishwasher, AND waiting on tables.
What?!?!
Stephanie also said that her manager yells out her name every time an order needs to be brought out to a table.
This job sounds like a nightmare!
Let’s see what she had to say.
Here’s what folks had to say.
Seems kinda shady to me…
I wonder how long this manager can keep this act up.