‘This would have been $16 on DoorDash.’ A Woman Complained About People Who Order DoorDash But Own Cars
by Matthew Gilligan
DoorDash customers…you’re about to be put on blast.
Well, not all of you, but certainly a decent majority of you.
A woman named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and she sounded off about something that really grinds her gears: people who get food delivered from DoorDash when they have cars.
Jessica asked her viewers “why?” and the only good explanation she could come up with was when people are intoxicated.
She said, “Anything else? Why?”
Jessica then showed viewers the meal she was eating and said, “This would have been, like, $16 on DoorDash. I know because I almost did it one time…9 dollars. I just drove.”
Point taken…
Here’s what she had to say.
@jessicafayyy
And here’s how folks reacted.
It is wild what we’ll pay for convenience.
Think about it next time you open that app!