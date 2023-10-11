October 11, 2023 at 4:58 pm

‘This would have been $16 on DoorDash.’ A Woman Complained About People Who Order DoorDash But Own Cars

by Matthew Gilligan

DoorDash customers…you’re about to be put on blast.

Well, not all of you, but certainly a decent majority of you.

A woman named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and she sounded off about something that really grinds her gears: people who get food delivered from DoorDash when they have cars.

Jessica asked her viewers “why?” and the only good explanation she could come up with was when people are intoxicated.

She said, “Anything else? Why?”

Jessica then showed viewers the meal she was eating and said, “This would have been, like, $16 on DoorDash. I know because I almost did it one time…9 dollars. I just drove.”

Point taken…

Here’s what she had to say.

@jessicafayyy

♬ original sound – jes

And here’s how folks reacted.

This viewer said her days of unlimited time and energy are long gone.

Another person doesn’t want to deal with the Los Angeles traffic.

And one TikTokker said having a Dasher pass is totally worth it.

It is wild what we’ll pay for convenience.

Think about it next time you open that app!

