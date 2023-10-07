October 7, 2023 at 2:43 am

‘We stared each other for a little while and this man’s smile does not waver.’ A Woman Didn’t Realize The “Man” She Met Was A Ghost Until She Went On A Haunted Tour A Decade Later

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@horrorhabitblog

Are you ready to read about a ghostly encounter that is sure to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up?

A TikTokker named Jolie posted a video and talked to viewers about the eerie experience she had at a bar/restaurant in Seattle called The Alibi Room (she confirmed the location in the video’s comments).

Jolie said she lived in Seattle about 20 years ago and claims she saw a ghost at the restaurant. She said, “One day, I had to use the restroom and I go to the stairs and I’m at the top of the stairs and I see down at the bottom of the stairs where no one should be, a very nicely dressed man he’s in a suit and he has slicked back hair and he has this smile on his face.”

Source: TikTok/@horrorhabitblog

Jolie continued her story and said, “And I’m like what’s going on here? What you doing dude? What do you want what’s going on? We stared each other for a little while and this man’s smile does not waver. Very friendly and so I just start walking down the stairs and I’m like what is going on and I get within a few of him and he still has the smile and he’s like, can I help you with anything? And I was like no, I’m just going to the bathroom, thank you.”

Source: TikTok/@horrorhabitblog

She said she didn’t think much about the encounter…until she went on a ghost tour in Seattle 10 years. later.

Jolie said, “My friends and I … want to go to a haunted tour of the Pike Place Market and I was like I’m down, cool. The very first stop we go to is this restaurant and we go to the basement. And I was like what are we doing? I completely forgot about everything.”

She continued, “the tour guide said the number one spirit people see here is a nicely dressed man with slicked back hair and he asks if he can help you with anything. I just about fainted.”

Eek!

Source: TikTok/@horrorhabitblog

Take a look at her video.

@horrorhabitblog

#stitch with @Taco Since you asked so nicely and I think you’re awesome. Here’s a ghost story for ya. I later realized since this resturant was on a haunted tour, it probably won’t mind the public knowing it’s haunted. It’s the Alibi Room. Still love that place! #ghoststory #paranormal #pikeplacemarket #fyp

♬ original sound – Jolie

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person offered a fun fact about Seattle.

Source: TikTok/@horrorhabitblog

This TikTokker felt the same vibes there.

Source: TikTok/@horrorhabitblog

And one viewer can CONFIRM that this area is haunted.

Source: TikTok/@horrorhabitblog

Spooky season is upon us!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter