‘We stared each other for a little while and this man’s smile does not waver.’ A Woman Didn’t Realize The “Man” She Met Was A Ghost Until She Went On A Haunted Tour A Decade Later
by Matthew Gilligan
Are you ready to read about a ghostly encounter that is sure to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up?
A TikTokker named Jolie posted a video and talked to viewers about the eerie experience she had at a bar/restaurant in Seattle called The Alibi Room (she confirmed the location in the video’s comments).
Jolie said she lived in Seattle about 20 years ago and claims she saw a ghost at the restaurant. She said, “One day, I had to use the restroom and I go to the stairs and I’m at the top of the stairs and I see down at the bottom of the stairs where no one should be, a very nicely dressed man he’s in a suit and he has slicked back hair and he has this smile on his face.”
Jolie continued her story and said, “And I’m like what’s going on here? What you doing dude? What do you want what’s going on? We stared each other for a little while and this man’s smile does not waver. Very friendly and so I just start walking down the stairs and I’m like what is going on and I get within a few of him and he still has the smile and he’s like, can I help you with anything? And I was like no, I’m just going to the bathroom, thank you.”
She said she didn’t think much about the encounter…until she went on a ghost tour in Seattle 10 years. later.
Jolie said, “My friends and I … want to go to a haunted tour of the Pike Place Market and I was like I’m down, cool. The very first stop we go to is this restaurant and we go to the basement. And I was like what are we doing? I completely forgot about everything.”
She continued, “the tour guide said the number one spirit people see here is a nicely dressed man with slicked back hair and he asks if he can help you with anything. I just about fainted.”
Eek!
Take a look at her video.
#stitch with @Taco Since you asked so nicely and I think you’re awesome. Here’s a ghost story for ya. I later realized since this resturant was on a haunted tour, it probably won’t mind the public knowing it’s haunted. It’s the Alibi Room. Still love that place! #ghoststory #paranormal #pikeplacemarket #fyp
Spooky season is upon us!