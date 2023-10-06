October 6, 2023 at 7:12 am

‘What is this?’ A Walmart Customer Put Gordon Ramsay’s Frozen Food on Blast

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokRamsayDinners What is this? A Walmart Customer Put Gordon Ramsay’s Frozen Food on Blast

Gordon Ramsay has made no bones about it in the past: he is not a fan of frozen food and he’s not a fan of microwaves.

This is why a lot of people have been poking fun at the famous chef AND at Walmart for carrying his line of frozen, microwaveable meals.

I bet you didn’t have that on your Bingo card!

Source: TikTok/@101marketplaceca

A man named Ray shared a TikTok video and showed viewers the frozen food section at Walmart that was stocked with different Gordon Ramsey frozen meals.

The words “CHEF RAMSAY” are emblazoned on each box.

Source: TikTok/@101marketplaceca

Because Ramsay has never made his dislike of frozen food a secret, Ray was surprised and decided to call out the superstar chef.

Source: TikTok/@101marketplaceca

Ray said, “So I’m at Walmart, and I gotta say, all the **** this dude gave restaurants for microwaving ****. What is this?”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@101marketplaceca

#GordonRamseyRoasts #MicrowaveMasterpiece #WalmartWonders #ChefVsMicrowave #FoodFunnies #TikTokLaughs #CookingComedy #ViralEats #KitchenJokes #MicrowavableMagic #FunnyFridays #HilariousMoments #LOLtimes #ComedyCraze #LaughOutLoud #HumorHeights #JokesterLife #ComedyGold #GigglesGalore #hahahijinks

♬ original sound – RoyCisneros

Here’s what people had to say.

This person has a good idea for a new Kitchen Nightmares episode.

Source: TikTok/@101marketplaceca

Another TikTokker said this reminds them of Ratatouille.

Source: TikTok/@101marketplaceca

And this person said he might as well make that money because you only live once.

Source: TikTok/@101marketplaceca

I still don’t know why he did this.

Oh wait… money.

Yeah, that’s it.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter