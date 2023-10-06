‘What is this?’ A Walmart Customer Put Gordon Ramsay’s Frozen Food on Blast
Gordon Ramsay has made no bones about it in the past: he is not a fan of frozen food and he’s not a fan of microwaves.
This is why a lot of people have been poking fun at the famous chef AND at Walmart for carrying his line of frozen, microwaveable meals.
I bet you didn’t have that on your Bingo card!
A man named Ray shared a TikTok video and showed viewers the frozen food section at Walmart that was stocked with different Gordon Ramsey frozen meals.
The words “CHEF RAMSAY” are emblazoned on each box.
Because Ramsay has never made his dislike of frozen food a secret, Ray was surprised and decided to call out the superstar chef.
Ray said, “So I’m at Walmart, and I gotta say, all the **** this dude gave restaurants for microwaving ****. What is this?”
Check out the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
This person has a good idea for a new Kitchen Nightmares episode.
Another TikTokker said this reminds them of Ratatouille.
And this person said he might as well make that money because you only live once.
I still don’t know why he did this.
Oh wait… money.
Yeah, that’s it.