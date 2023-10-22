‘What she did was the most humiliating thing that ever happened to me.’ Guy Takes Back His Beer After Being Tricked Into Buying It And Being Uninvited From The Party
by Trisha Leigh
The movie Carrie might be old and the world might have changed in a lot of ways, but when it comes to kids/teenagers and how rude they can be, nothing has really changed.
OP is a guy who has never had an easy time making friends. The girl he liked in high school even blocked him on social media after rejecting his advances.
So, he was surprised but hesitantly hopeful when she reached out to invite him to a party she was throwing.
He accepted and she asked if he would bring the beer, since he was the only one old enough to buy.
This happened just a few hours ago. I am a 19 year old man and the people calling me an ******* are 18 year old men and women.
On Thursday, a person I had a major crush on in high school (but who rejected me) messaged me out of the blue. She had never contacted me without my contacting her first, and at one point I realized she had had me blocked on social media, and so I found it odd that she was suddenly being friendly.
After sending a couple of greetings/questions about how I’ve been, she said that she was going to have some people over and wanted to know if I would get the beer. The drinking age where we are is 19, and she and the people who were going to chill were all 18. The liquor stores in my area all card.
I thought it was silly that my being a month older meant I could buy liquor and they couldn’t, and so I said I would love to go. She said “thanks, I’ll pick you up at seven!”
He said yes and she picked him up to drive him to the liquor store. The catch? After he purchased the beer and then she drove him home, saying she never meant he was actually invited.
7 o’clock rolled around, and she texted me to say she was in front of my house. I went out dressed and ready to chill with some people, and she drove me to the liquor store. When we got there, I asked what beer she wanted me to get, and she told me to get Budweiser. I hid my disappointment as well as I could, but it was her party so I went in and bought two cases of 24.
I got back in the car and said “let’s party,” and she was eerily quiet. I noticed that she wasn’t driving towards her neighborhood, but rather back towards mine. I thought she had moved or something, but didn’t want to press the issue.
When she turned down my street I finally figured it out. She was being purposefully vague about the invitation because she wanted me to get the beer, but she wanted a way out when she told me I wasn’t actually invited in the first place.
She stopped in front of my house, leaned over, kissed me on the cheek, and said “thanks!” in her best voice. I deadpanned her and asked when she was going to tell me I wasn’t invited. She feigned surprise and said that she never intended to invite me in the first place.
OP took the beer into the house, slammed the door in her face, and started getting messages from others calling him a jerk.
I sat in silence for a long awkward minute, picked up the beer, and walked towards my front door. She got out of her car and frantically tried to reinvite me to the party, but I told her that what she did was the most humiliating thing that ever happened to me. I opened my front door, slammed it a bit too hard, and came back to my room.
Now I’m sitting here drinking absolutely unpalatable **** water, and I have text messages from all of her friends and her asking me why I’m being such a jerk.
I don’t think I’m the jerk for reacting the way I did, but if you haven’t figured it out I’m not amazing socially so I’m not sure. Am I here?
I really hope Reddit is going to build this guy up!
The top comment is reassuring that OP is in no way wrong.
Everyone agrees that girl is terrible.
Other people encourage OP to take the high ground.
They say OP shouldn’t give them a minute of his time.
This person says he should just feel good knowing he’s the better person.
The best revenge is living well and all of that.
But I do hope karma comes for that girl.