‘The place was $80 and had some great reviews.’ Woman Books Rainforest Villa On Airbnb And Ends Up Being In An Abandoned Building
by Laura Lynott
Bali’s a dream vacation location but this young traveler needed to do more research before booking a stay at an abandoned hotel!
TikToker @bree.amy told her followers how her vacation turned into a nightmare when she turned up to her AirBnB accommodation to find it was empty, there were broken windows and the building was abandoned.
The TikToker told her followers: “When you book an AirBnB in Bali and it’s an abandoned building. Completely overgrown, no one home. Smashed windows.”
The young holidaymaker is filmed showing her followers this majestic but abandoned building. Still, part of us can’t help feeling that if those windows were fixed, we’re there!
Posters responded cautioning for others to make sure they did their research before ending up staying somewhere that could ruin their vacation!
Here’s what people thought about this vacation nightmare!
