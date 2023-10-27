‘The company ended up spending about 250k.’ Worker Gets Financial Revenge After They’re Told To Fire Everyone At The Employee Christmas Party
I worked at a job once and the bosses laid off a bunch of people THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS with no warning.
And some of these people had worked there for 10 and 15 years.
Let’s just say that it led to a lot of hurt feelings, to put it mildly.
But the person you’re about to meet decided to handle things differently when they were told to lay off everyone at an employee Christmas party.
This took place at a magical time way back in the day known as the 1980s and, fittingly, the company the person worked for did surveys at shopping malls.
It doesn’t get much more ’80s than that!
So, you want me to fire everyone at the Christmas Party? Okay then…
“Many years ago (early 1980s) I worked for a company that did what I called “Mall Harassment”, they did market research surveys in a mall and were always stopping people to ask questions, etc.
The company was run by three older women who had started it in their kitchen. They were opinionated, and had no care about anything but money. Part of this included paying employees not by the hour but by the survey. Which was against Labor rules as it never matched the basic hourly wage. This is important…
When the holidays rolled around, this person was given a shocking directive by the women who ran the company…so they decided to do a little bit of investigating and got some power players involved.
Christmas came, and we were planning our employee party when one of the owners called and told us that in order to avoid paying bonuses, we were to fire everyone at the party and then hire back the ones that we liked after the new year.
We (the other managers and I) talked about it, and then I called the Federal Bureau of Labor, who had been trying to get the information for the employee pay for several years but had always been turned away. I had them come to the back door and let them into the file room, and showed them the boxes.
They also decided to take a not-so-subtle approach to what they did next.
I then said I had things to do in the front and would be back later and went to the front desk to finish the paperwork I needed. Said paperwork? A blow up of Santa going down the chimney with “Merry ******* Christmas” typed across it, all of the management resignations and the Fed-Ex envelope that would hold our keys and said paperwork.
And things definitely didn’t go well for the women who ran the company. Sounds like they had it coming!
Labor guy finished what he needed to do, we locked up, sent the package which was timed to arrive at their Christmas party, and walked away.
The company ended up spending about 250k in reimbursements and fines for the labor problem.”
