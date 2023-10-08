‘You can use this method and earn a lot of credit cards points.’ A Man Shared A Hack To Earn Nearly Unlimited Credit Card Rewards By Purchasing Gift Cards
by Matthew Gilligan
A man named Josh Steil who is part of The Credit Brothers posted a video and offered a hack for how to turn credit into cash…
And it all comes down to gift cards.
Josh replied to the viral soundbite, “What’s a piece of information that you learned that feels illegal to know?” in his original video featuring his advice.
Josh said that people can use credit cards to buy gift cards at a mall, then use those gift cards to buy money orders at a Walmart, and THEN they can deposit the money orders into a bank account in order to pay off the credit card.
He said that this is a good way to earn points on your credit card without actually spending any money.
Josh showed viewers a screenshot of one of his credit cards which has more than 557,000 points.
He said, “You can see right here you can do this method and earn a lot of credit card points.”
Take a look at what he had to say.
@rand0mdu3ts
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
Sounds like the jury is still out on this method, but if you want to try it out for yourself, doesn’t seem to be any harm in it.