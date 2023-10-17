‘You’re going to charge me $1 for no ice… what?’ This Woman Got Upset By A “No Ice” Upcharge But People Don’t Seem To Mind Much
by Matthew Gilligan
It seems like a lot of businesses these days are doing every little thing they can to bleed their customers dry with extra charges.
And here’s another example that got a TikTok user all fired up.
A woman posted a video on TikTok that showed a drive-thru menu at a coffee shop in Seattle charging customers an extra dollar if they order a drink with no ice.
The woman said, “So you’re going to charge me $1 for no ice… what?”
The text overlay on her video reads, “Do better Seattle! What the heck?! Am I missing something…”
Take a look at the video.
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said this charge makes perfect sense.
Another TikTok user said this person shouldn’t be complaining about this.
And one individual thinks they know what’s going on here…
I don’t know… this just seems like late stage capitalism to me.
Drinks are among the cheapest things that a business can make. They’re almost pure profit.