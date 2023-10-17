October 17, 2023 at 6:33 am

‘You’re going to charge me $1 for no ice… what?’ This Woman Got Upset By A “No Ice” Upcharge But People Don’t Seem To Mind Much

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@breakfastat_tiffanys__

It seems like a lot of businesses these days are doing every little thing they can to bleed their customers dry with extra charges.

And here’s another example that got a TikTok user all fired up.

A woman posted a video on TikTok that showed a drive-thru menu at a coffee shop in Seattle charging customers an extra dollar if they order a drink with no ice.

Source: TikTok/@breakfastat_tiffanys__

The woman said, “So you’re going to charge me $1 for no ice… what?”

Source: TikTok/@breakfastat_tiffanys__

The text overlay on her video reads, “Do better Seattle! What the heck?! Am I missing something…”

Source: TikTok/@breakfastat_tiffanys__

Take a look at the video.

@breakfastat_tiffanys__

Saw this yesterday…am I being punked? #coffeetok #AFairShotWithBlock #weekendvibes #fypシ゚viral #drivethru

♬ Cornfield Chase – Dorian Marko

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person said this charge makes perfect sense.

Source: TikTok/@breakfastat_tiffanys__

Another TikTok user said this person shouldn’t be complaining about this.

Source: TikTok/@breakfastat_tiffanys__

And one individual thinks they know what’s going on here…

Source: TikTok/@breakfastat_tiffanys__

I don’t know… this just seems like late stage capitalism to me.

Drinks are among the cheapest things that a business can make. They’re almost pure profit.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter