November 8, 2023 at 4:54 pm

‘$47 for four pounds of chicken was kind of crazy.’ Woman Living In The Arctic Shows Expensive Grocery Prices

by Laura Lynott

If you thought you paid a lot for groceries, in the Arctic they’re paying almost $50 for Nutella!

@willow.allen posted a video that shocked Americans, who thought they’d been struggling with grocery bills during inflation.

In the video she showed prices in a store in Inuvik Northwest Territories, 200km north of the Arctic Circle in Canada. And if we thought our grocery bill was high, we had absolutely no idea how much others are paying!

@willow.allen told her followers: “Come get groceries with us in the Arctic. So we’re in Inuvik Northwest Territories, and groceries here aren’t even close to as expensive as the other northern communities, because our community is a lot less isolated than others.”

She continued: “We have a highway that goes in and out of our community, but I thought $47 for four chicken breasts was kind of crazy.”

The internet was also kinda blown away by the price on Nutella at $48.59! Most of us would be angry if we paid more than a few dollars for that jar but needs must, I guess and chocolate has got to be vital in the Arctic!

She told her followers: “I don’t really know what normal grocery prices are down south but we got two bags of groceries. And this is what we got. And it was $215, which isn’t as close to as bad as other communities.”

Wow – that bag is lasting me and my family around a few days!  Crazy. Let’s hope this young couple are earning very well.

Watch the full video below:

@willow.allen

#groceryprices #inflation #inuit #arctic

♬ original sound – Willow Allen

Here’s what people thought of the crazy Arctic grocery prices:

Yep, the Nutella was always gonna get attention!

I’d need ALL the help to live in the Arctic!

Yeah, chocolate fans be freaking out!

I know one place I’ll never line…

The Sifter