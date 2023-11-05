A Homeowner’s Association Demanded A Resident Paint Their Garage, So He Complied In A Hilarious Way
You and I both know that your day wouldn’t be complete without a horror story about an HOA (Homeowners Association) gone mad!
It seemingly happens every day…there’s just no escape from these folks!
And this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page is yet another reminder of how out of control the folks in HOAs can be.
It all started with a friend of theirs…
Oh, I *must* paint my garage? Sure thing!
“A friend of mine lived in a pretty big neighborhood with a pretty strict HOA.
He was the first house at the bottom of the hill that you saw when you drive in. He asked and was allowed to add a garage on to his house and did so, siding it with cedar planks. It looked great.
But the HOA didn’t see it that way…
His HOA disagreed and told him the by laws state all exposed walls must be painted. He tried to appeal but was shot down unanimously. So he checked the by laws further and found that while it was stated that all exposed walls must be painted, there was absolutely no mention of any color restrictions.
This guy knew what time it was and he decided that all he could do was follow the rules.
Bam!
By the time he was done each plank was a different primary color and there was nothing they could do about it. They were furious with him and he laughed his *** off.”
Oh, HOAs…will those people ever learn?
All signs point to NO!
