‘That’s $21,000 just for the top teeth.’ Woman Needs All Of Her Teeth Pulled And Talks About the Importance Of Dental Care For Kids
Man, this is rough.
I’ve heard stories from older folks about never going to the dentist as kids and they really paid the price later on.
A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she has to have almost all of her teeth removed.
She said, “If you’re a parent. Please take your ******* kids to the dentist so that they don’t end up like me.”
She said that her parents never took her to the dentist when she was young and that is why she’s having to undergo such a big operation.
And this ain’t gonna be cheap…
She said that she doesn’t make much money and that she’s not sure how she’ll be able to pay for the dental work.
The woman explained that to get her top teeth fixed, there were two options, one costing over $21,000 and one more than $11,000.
She said that her video is meant to persuade parents to take their young kids to the dentist so they don’t have to deal with things like this in the future.
Yikes!
Here’s what she had to say.
She posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she got a second opinion and that it was going to be roughly the same price.
She added that she doesn’t have health insurance because she recently started a new job and she needs to work there for a year to qualify for insurance and she told viewers that she was denied for a loan.
And here’s how folks reacted.
Take care of those choppers, folks!
Because you’ll have a lot of problems if you don’t!