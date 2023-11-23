Car Dealership Treats Customer Like Dirt, So He Gets Revenge And Makes Them Wash His New Car Every Single Day
by Justin Gardner
Oh fam… when people are able to get revenge like the guy did in the following story it’s hard not to smile.
And it really is an interesting phenomenon to see some businesses to go out of their way to treat a customer horribly simply because they’re perceived as being lower class and not worth their time.
You can probably see where this is going, so I’ll stop there and let the story play out…
Luxury car Dealership wants to treat customer like dirt, ends up washing his car instead
This isn’t my story. It happened to my ex classmates dad but it’s too sweet of a story to not share.
His dad is a pretty wealthy guy and owns his own construction business. My classmate always showed up in fancy clothes and cars. One day, dad walks into a car dealership. He was interested in buying a Mercedes G Wagon. He went inside and was ignored for almost an hour while other cuts were treated.
Eventually a couple of salesmen approach dad and ask him what he’s doing here.
Oh man… never treat anybody who walks into a dealership like they can’t buy something. This isn’t the 1950s. People dress down all the time.
Anyway…
Dad starts asking about the cars. The Salesmen were very dismissive and sarcastic in response to him. It’s clear they aren’t taking him seriously and begin to leave. Dad becomes irritated and asks what their problem was. They argue for a minute when the manager comes and tells dad to leave. Dad had just come from work and was wearing slightly dirty jeans, boots and a Tshirt. He’s also a dark skinned individual. Both of these factors probably made him look lower class in their eyes.
Unfortunately, we see this kind of thing happen all the time.
When will it end? Who knows.
But until then we can have sweet little revenge stories like this one…
Little did they know.
A few weeks later Dad ends up purchasing the car at another dealership. He negotiated free car washes for “life” as he traded in one of his luxury cars. Apparently he was able to go to other Dealerships in the area who Authorized the same thing regarding car washes.
Dad ends up going to first dealership and throws the keys on the front counter. He demanded a car wash.
The same manager eventually came by to object but dad showed him all the paperwork. He looked a bit shocked and begrudgingly got the process started.
This last bit… *chef’s kiss*
Dad has been going back almost every day for car washes.
He always cheekily smiles at all the staff members with a ear-to-ear grin as a greeting, especially the two salesmen.
They now just hang their head in shame and walk away whenever they see him.
Anybody with any sense knows what you NEVER judge a book by its cover, especially in sales. There are tons of “millionaire next door” type folks out there with piles of cash, and if you’re dumb enough to not realize that, then you’ve been living under a rock.
So what did Reddit have to say about this?
Let’s find out!
First comment AND top comment was from a smart salesman. The real ones know…
Well, would you look at that! People who didn’t dress up have a lot of money. Weird!
And this one is just odd… the guy wanted to pay with CASH… and they made it hard for him?
Why would you do this!?
Listen fam, just because somebody is dirty and literally covered in poo… doesn’t mean they don’t have dollars.
Let this be a lesson to all of you out there who may judge a book by its cover.
It always pays to crack that book open and find out the story.
Lesson learned for these guys!
