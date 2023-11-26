Dad Gives His Girlfriend $300 To Treat Their Kids, But She Excludes His Daughter For No Good Reason. – ‘She said I didn’t do anything that deserved being rewarded.’
by Trisha Leigh
We’ve talked out how hard it can be to blend families, but it seems those stepparents who are on Reddit really don’t take any time to reflect.
OP is a 17yo girl and has recently been spending more time with her dad, his wife, and her daughter (13) since her mother is away caring for a dying relative.
I (17F) have been living with my dad (45M), his girlfriend of 2 years (33F), and her daughter (13F) for a couple of months now while my mom (40F) is visiting my sick grandfather in Sweden.
I’ve only ever stayed at my dad’s on weekends so it’s been hard getting used to living with his gf and her kid full time.
The kid is super whinny and pretty spoiled because gf dotes on her so I usually just stay in my room.
Her dad wants the girls to all be closer, so when the stepmom planned to take her daughter for a special treat after passing a test, he gave them all $300 to have a nice day.
Today gf was taking her daughter on a “special outing” because she passed a math test, and my dad suggested I go with them for a “girls day out”.
I wanted to say no but I knew that he wanted me to get to know his gf and gf’s daughter better so I agreed. He gave gf $300 to spend during the outing.
The stepmom spent most of the money buying her daughter clothes and makeup. At the end of the day they stopped at Starbucks, and the gf told OP she’d run out of money so didn’t have enough to buy her a drink or a cake pop.
We spent the day going in and out of stores gf’s daughter liked in the mall complex. Gf ended up buying her a shit ton of clothes, makeup, and other stuff I don’t remember.
On our way back home gf stopped at the Starbucks cause daughter wanted a drink and some cakepops.
She ordered a drink for her and her daughter and 2 cake pops. I asked her if I could get something and she said she ran out of money and she’d “get me something next time”.
She didn’t even make her daughter share one of the two cake pops they did buy.
When they got their order I asked if I could have one of the cakepops and gf said that it was her daughter’s treat for hard work and it would be wrong for me to take one since “I didn’t do anything that deserved being rewarded”.
At home, her father asked where her drink was and she said her stepmother had said she hadn’t done anything to deserve one.
I’m not gonna lie, I was pretty upset.
When we got back home my dad saw their drinks and asked where mine was. I told him that “I wasn’t allowed to get one cause I don’t deserve it”.
His gf got upset and said I was twisting her words and the daughter just said I was being greedy and was jealous of her.
I know I’m not entitled to a drink or a cakepop but I also don’t think it’s wrong to be a little annoyed.
AITA?
Now they’re fighting, but the stepmother is trying to say OP was just twisting her words. She’s wondering if she should have just kept her mouth shut.
Reddit probably has some good advice on this one.
The top comment says the girlfriend got what she deserved.
This person hopes her father has learned a lesson.
While this commenter says the girlfriend’s behavior is unbelievably bad.
They wish more parents would take incidents like this seriously.
No one should put up with an adult partner treating their children poorly.
This girl was honestly composed beyond her years.
She definitely could have reacted worse – and still been totally justified.