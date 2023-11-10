‘Dad told me there was a surprise waiting for me in the garage.’ Teenager Holds Up His End Of A Deal For A New Car, But Dad Betrays Him And Betrays Him In The Pettiest Way Possible
by Trisha Leigh
If Reddit has taught me anything, it’s that there are a lot of really bad parents out there, parading around in plain sight acting like they’re the exact opposite.
OP is a teenager, and by the sound of it, he’s a pretty good one. He’s a good student and a thoughtful son, and has grown into an amazing piano player, to boot.
When I (17 M) was 8, my parents bought me a piano and signed me up for lessons. I was super excited because I love music. Over time I kind of became known as the ‘piano guy’ at school.
I play at school concerts, accompany the school jazz choir, and play once a week for the residents at a couple of retirement homes in our town.
He admits that his family is well off and he’s had a ton of privilege, but he doesn’t consider himself spoiled.
I should explain that my family is well off financially. I have a very privileged life, but I wouldn’t say I’ve been spoiled.
If I ever want a luxury item like a new phone or game console, I have to buy it myself with money I’ve saved from summer and after school jobs.
This whole thing started when he said he wanted to take a break from piano in order to focus on some other interests. His parents were reluctant to agree, and in the end he struck a bargain with his father – he would continue piano lessons, keep his grades up, and then he would get the car of his choice.
When I was 15, I started to talk about quitting lessons, and my parents quickly tried to guilt me out of it. I told them I wanted to try other things, and that between piano and studying, I didn’t have much time left for other extra curriculars.
My Dad proposed a deal. If I kept playing and taking lessons until I reached level 10 RCM (Royal Conservatory of Music), and continued to keep my grades up at school, he would buy me a new car of my choice.
I jumped at it and we shook hands on the deal.
He picked out the car and then held up his end of the deal. So, when his father told him there was a surprise in the garage, OP figured he knew what it was.
So, because of our deal, I kept up with my lessons. I spent about 1-2 hours a day on piano, while keeping my grades up. Last summer, I took my level 9 RCM exams and passed, fulfilling my part of the deal. II told my Dad I’d chosen the BMW X5 plug-in hybrid SUV.
I should also explain that my Dad’s big on loopholes. When we compete, he always finds a way to win, and when I do it doesn’t count because of some loophole. It drives me nuts, but he thinks it’s hilarious. Whenever I complain about him not playing fair, his answer is always the same: life isn’t fair.
Except his dad – a “jokester”- had bought a toy car and said he had never intended to buy OP a real one. This is two years into this deal and hundreds of practice hours in the can.
A couple of months ago, on my birthday, I came downstairs for breakfast, and my Dad told me there was a surprise waiting for me in the garage. I ran out, and sitting in the middle of the floor was a 1/24 scale, toy BMW X5.
My Dad burst out laughing and said, “A deal’s a deal, so as promised here is your brand new BMW!”
My heart absolutely broke.
I asked if he was being serious, and he said I couldn’t seriously have expected him to buy a 17 year old a real brand new BMW and that we could discuss getting me a reasonably priced used car.
I said we had a deal and I fulfilled my end of it, he said he did too since I never said that the car had to be full size and drivable.
I said he wasn’t being fair. His response: life isn’t fair.
OP was and is furious, but he isn’t sure what to do about it, exactly, or if he really has cause to be so mad.
Ever since this happened, I’ve been distant with my Dad. I honestly feel like he betrayed my trust and that he deliberately made a fool out of me.
He keeps bringing up the idea of a used car, but I told him I’m not interested, which I admit is kind of petty. I have enough money saved that I can buy a cheap used car myself, and I just feel like if I accept one from him now it’s like saying that breaking his promise didn’t matter and that he didn’t do anything wrong.
AITA?
I feel so sorry for this kid.
I can’t imagine treating my child this way and expecting to have a good relationship with them going forward.