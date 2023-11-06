‘He threw a frisbee into a field, yelled fetch and drove off without her.’ Woman Watches Husband’s Dashcam Footage And Learns He Abandoned Her Dog In Another State.
by Trisha Leigh
There is evidence of some really bad relationships on Reddit, but I don’t know, y’all – anyone who would hurt an animal on purpose has got to be pretty much the bottom of the barrel.
OP and her daughter were out of town when her husband called to say that their small, elderly dog had run away. OP didn’t understand it, because the dog had never done anything like that before, and both she and their kid were distraught.
I (34F) live with my husband (37M) and daughter (7F).
My daughter and I recently went on a short trip out of state while my husband stayed as he had work and was supposed to look after our dog.
On the last day of our trip we got a call from my husband who was acting distraught and said that our dog Ellie had run away and that he could not find her. He claimed she just bolted away from him in the park, into some bushes and he could not find her.
Our dog is quite small, a mini poodle mix and almost 13 years old, she is still active but it is really unlike her to run away from us and I was suspicious but chose to believe my husband and me and my daughter were in grief but did not want to blame him.
When they returned home her husband didn’t seem as sorry as OP thought he might, and also she started to remember how he had been jealous of the dog in recent years.
When we came back home, he seemed surprisingly ok unlike us.
Ever since the pandemic, my husband started working from home and he has always been annoyed at how much attention we gave Ellie and hated how Ellie begged to sit on our laps and his while he worked.
In a twist happy ending, a rescue out of state called to say they had found her dog – but this only served to ramp up OP’s suspicions.
A few days later we got a call from an animal rescue in a neighboring state quite far from us that she had been found. I picked the phone and it was on our landline which we almost never use these days but was the contact on the microchip.
I told my husband and he just said “that is great, I am so happy” but it felt kind of blunt and insincere. I said it is strange that she got so far and he responded that someone must have stolen her and then abandoned her.
This made little sense to me as to why that would happen.
She pulled the dashcam footage from her husband’s car and saw him drive their dog far away, take her out of the car, send her to fetch something, and then drive away before she came back.
When he was out drinking with his buddies, I copied the videos from his dashcam for the days I was away and saw that he had indeed taken Ellie far out of state.
He had clearly dropped her in front of his car, he threw a frisbee into a field, yelled fetch and drove off without her.
When she confronted him he tried to claim he thought she would have a better life out there before trying to turn the tables on OP and make her feel badly for snooping.
I was livid and confronted him and he just stupidly muttered how he dropped her there so she could find a farm and have a better life.
The next day got really angry at me for viewing his dashcam and called me and my daughter AHs.
OP is now wondering if she was wrong to pull the footage, and if not, where does she go now?
