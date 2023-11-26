Her Dad Abandoned Her When She Was 5, So Teenager Sarcastically Congratulates Him When He Shows Up With A New Family
by Justin Gardner
It’s always a rather odd situation when one parent completely abandons their responsibilities and leaves the other to take care of the kids.
We’ll never know what happened between the two parents, but we can hopefully agree that there’s no excuse for just not contacting the kids and leaving them completely without an additional support system.
The following story is unfortunately too relatable these days, and a teenager made sure to let her deadbeat dad know exactly what she thought of him.
AITA for sarcastically congratulating my dad?
“So when I (f17) was 5 my dad left my mom and me.
Since then I saw him maybe 3-4 times at family functions. From my family, I found out he got married and had other kids. I figured he wouldn’t have been a good dad just because of the type of dad he’s been to me my whole life.
Yesterday was my great grandma’s 100th birthday so we were doing a big party for her. A few days ago I found out from my grandma that my dad is going to be there and more than likely with his kids. I was still going to go though because I’ve always been close to my great-grandma.
About an hour of me being at this party my dad, his wife, and their 2 kids walk in. The kids were about 3 and 6 years old. I watched them off and on through the party… My dad was actually being a dad, he was playing with his kids and listening to them, even had cute nicknames for them.
Then my dad came up to me and said pretty much “Uh… Hey (my name)… Um how have you… Been… It’s..um been a while”. I will admit I was upset seeing my dad act like the person he never was to me and has never put in the effort.
So I said I’m okay I then pointed over to his kids and said congrats on actually being a dad this time around.
My dad got mad and said he’s sorry but he can’t change the past… But he never even puts up an effort now to call or text me or wants to come to visit me.
I then had other family members tell me I need to grow up and get over it and now be happy for my dad.
So AITA?
So what did people think about this guy?
First, people are trying to figure out what planet this family is from?
Either way, the dad needs to take some responsibility for his inaction.
This person simply didn’t hold back…
And another poster said it could be very easy for dad to change… and he’s not.
Any way you slice it, this dad simply doesn’t deserve any compassion.
He made the decision to not be part of his daughter’s life, so now he has to pay the consequences of her saracasm.
Oh well!