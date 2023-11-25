Her In-Laws Show Up Unexpectedly, So She Served Macaroni And Cheese For Dinner. Now Everybody Is Angry At Her.
I don’t know about you, but I’d love a big helping of mac and cheese!
What’s there to complain about?!?!
But you know how some people can be, they just have to complain about…everything.
The story below comes from a woman who wants to know if she was out of line for serving her husband’s family some of that creamy deliciousness.
Check out what she had to say…
AITA for serving my husband’s family Mac N Cheese for dinner?
“My husband (Asian) and I (American) welcomed our first born 4 weeks ago. The baby is health (Thank God) but I’m exhausted, haven’t fixed my hair, barely able to shower and can not sleep.
Surprise, she had visitors!
My husband’s family had been pressuring us to visit to meet the baby. I tried to hold them off as much as I could but yesterday, I was surprised to find them standing on the porch. Turns out hubby invited them for dinner.
I was embarrassed and felt like I wasn’t ready for visitors (judgemental ones at that 😉) cause the house was a M.E.S.S y’all.
Anyways, my husband sat with them while I fed my son then later I asked my husband if we should order take out for dinner. He said “NO” because his parents would find this rude and unwelcoming.
Her husband asked for it…
He suggested that I go inside the kitchen and prepare something, anything long as it’s “homemade”. I said fine then went and made some Mac N cheese. The reason I prepared this meal is because of how easy it is.
Once I served the family, My husband’s mom looked at me and was appalled. I noticed something was wrong. She asked if I really found it “appropriate” to serve her and the family Mac N cheese.
She got an earful from her mother-in-law.
I asked why not and she went on a rant about how disrespectful this was and that I clearly have no experience in what is right and wrong when it comes to hosting.
I said excuse me? Who said I signed up to host an expected visit from them and she took it as in I didn’t want them there. her husband said they were just there to finally see the baby that I kept them from seeing for an entire month.
These folks sound like they’re pretty entitled.
That’s a whole month of his life they “missed” out on. We had an argument and they decided to go home. My husband said that deciding to serve his family Mac N cheese was more offensive then serving them nothing at all. I told him I was too exhausted to cook their “traditional feasts” that I was forced to learn from his mom.
This sounds like a real culture clash!
He took offense and said that I was being mean and disrespectful towards not only his family but his culture. I went inside the bedroom to stay with my son. My husband stayed on the phone with his family for an hour then kept giving me the cold shoulder and refused to eat what I cook in support of his family.
I understand how some guests might find it offensive especially his family. but I was just trying to make a quick homemade meal like my husband wanted. What’s wrong with Mac N cheese?”
And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This person said these people are total jerks.
Another individual agreed and said this sounds all backwards.
This reader asked a good question.
This Reddit user said her husband is being unsupportive.
And this Reddit user said she’s NTA and she can’t believe her husband’s behavior.
These people seem pretty high-maintenance to me.
What a nightmare!
