His Mom and Sister Got Mad He’s Baking For His Girlfriend And Not His Family. Is He Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
I know that there are lots of parents who struggle with letting go once their kids get older. It’s hard to reconcile a sweet little person who thought you were the whole world with someone growing up and wanting to be on their own, but that’s what happens.
OP is a teenager with a girlfriend and a baking hobby. He loves baking and trying new things. She loves eating the things he bakes. It’s a win/win.
I [16M] started dating my girlfriend 2 years ago. I also got super super into baking around that time. I bake a lot. My girlfriend loves desserts. So I’ve given her a ton of stuff I bake, all kinds of different stuff.
I often try to bake something new and then she gets to try something new. I honestly love baking way more than eating it. My girlfriend is the opposite.
He was super touched when she made him a sweet gift with pictures of everything he had made her and a note that said how proud she was of him.
Well recently she gave me a scrapbook she made. She had counted every thing I baked her apparently, and she gave me this scrapbook after I baked her, her 100th dessert.
It was filled with a picture of every dessert I’ve baked and pictures of me baking and her eating. She wrote a paragraph about each item I baked. Each item was dated too.
She had been working on this for 2 years. She also wrote a long letter on how proud she is of my baking hobby, thanking me for the sweets, and telling me how much she loves me.
It was the sweetest gift I’ve ever gotten and I honestly cried.
When he showed it to his mom and sister, though, they were just mad that he never baked for them instead of her.
I showed my mom and sister expecting them to think its cute but they were incredibly angry.
They were annoyed I’ve spent so much time baking for my girlfriend and not them.
I just got into this habit and I loved making my girlfriend happy as well since she loves desserts.
AITA?
OP doesn’t think he did anything wrong, but his family is making him question that.
Will Reddit make him feel better? I bet so!
The top comment says OP and his girlfriend are sweet.
More than one person thought the family seemed jealous.
They don’t want him to let the bitter people bring him down.
This person thinks it’s great that his girlfriend appreciates him, too.
There’s also this reminder that no one is entitled to someone else’s cooking.
This is just about the sweetest story.
I’m sorry for OP that his mother soured the moment.