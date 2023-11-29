HOA Can’t Do Anything To This Guy Because His House Was Their First, And His Neighbors Are Furious

If you’ve never lived in a neighborhood with a homeowner’s association… count yourself very lucky.

The rules that these groups can come up with are nuts. And no matter who outlandish they might seem… they’re completely legal.

Thankfully, the hero in today’s story doesn’t have to worry about any of that because his neighbors can’t do a darn thing to him.

Neighbors in a Homeowners Association have issues that I don’t follow the HOA rules… So the neighbors called me an ***hole today… I bought a house 5 years ago that a real estate company built on speculation. Mine was the first house in a planned subdivision that they were going to build one house at a time or as people bought the individual tracks of land. The area kind of hit a boom period and the other surrounding houses went up quick. In my contract to purchase my home their was no home owners association and because I was here first I don’t have to join any if the other neighbors decide to create. I’m grandfathered in is what it says in my contract.

This guy doesn’t play by the rules… because he doesn’t need to.

They all seem to forget this though and continually try to give me HOA fines for breaking the rules of the HOA. This has ranged from days I have things delivered to my home (Amazon deliveries on Sundays), to when I cut my grass to me having vehicles parked in my yard and they aren’t happy I own an extra tract of land because I bought 2 to have a bigger yard so I could build a shooting range (I live in the south this is not that uncommon) .

He also keeps a woodpile around his house, but he insists that his house isn’t a mess.

The recent event though that led to them calling me an ***hole is they came over to ask me to remove the eyesore in front of my garage. Now my home faces the road not anyone else’s house so they don’t stare at my garage but apparently they still don’t like it. I run a small hobby business of doing woodworking projects and I have a shelf outside my garage door full of various pieces of treated lumber that I may use one day. It’s not the neatest and cleanest area but it’s not a disheveled mess either.

What’s wrong with these people? Don’t they know he’s above their laws?

Still, he agreed to play ball and clean things up a bit. But that wasn’t good enough for them…

So I told them if they lightened up and just left me alone about all the other stuff. I’d consider moving my wood pile if it bothered them so much. They proceeded to tell me that I needed to address all the HOA issues and take care of the wood pile. Along with stopping any deliveries on Sundays and getting my other truck out of my yard. They handed me what basically amounts to a ticket and I trashed it and told them to get the F off my property. They called me an A**hole for my unreasonable behavior and told me they’d be back

Is he wrong? Can they legally get him?

Probably not! Ha!

The comments urge him to be cautious, because these people can be vicious!

Perhaps it’s time to seek legal counsel himself?

He might be a pain in the butt, but he’s not in the wrong.

But please… ignore their requests to do anything they ask.

Get that lawyer on the phone, fam!

I’ve owned homes before and I’m so happy I didn’t have to deal with this.

But yes, I’d also consult a lawyer.

Better safe than sorry!