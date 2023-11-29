‘Honey, that’s illegal.’ A Woman Was Called Immature After She Abruptly Quit Her Job
Well, that didn’t go very well!
A woman posted a video on TikTok that showed her tearfully quitting a job and she was taken aback by the response from her manager.
Uh oh…
The video showed the young woman walk up to her manager and say, “I’m sorry, I quit. I’m done.”
It’s not clear what led to her quitting, but it’s pretty obvious that she was upset.
The manager’s voice off-camera said, “Well, that’s not very mature.”
Her response: “You’re not very mature.”
I think it’s safe to say that this working relationship is DONE.
Check out her video.
@potato_munchkin420
Shes 64 btw and im 24
A follow-up video showed a text message she got from her boss where they threatened to withhold her last paycheck.
The caption reads, “Honey, that’s illegal.”
@potato_munchkin420
Replying to @Patar420 honey, thats illegal 😘😘 also the key is literally worth $10
Sounds like these two did not see eye to eye.
Good thing she left this job!