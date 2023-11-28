Hospital Tries To Get $8,000+ In Overpaid Wages Back From This Nurse And The Union Won’t Help. – ‘Basically I would work for free for like two months.’
What should you do if you get paid MORE than you were supposed to on a paycheck or multiple paychecks?
Give it back?
Keep your mouth shut?
A woman named Lexi who found herself in that conundrum posted a video and said that she was overpaid over $8,000 after a shutdown at the emergency room she works at resulted in the medical records system and the time management system to shut off.
Lexi ended up filling out her time sheets by hand and she was sent three to four months of paychecks after the hospital “guesstimated” how much she was owed.
But a year later, the hospital demanded that she pay back the money that they claimed she was overpaid.
Lexi said, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a paycheck that’s actually correct from this place. If I did my job the way they did I would have a trail of **** bodies behind me.”
She explained, “They’re saying that they want $8,288 back from me … I definitely don’t owe them that. They’re saying that they’re going to take it out of our paychecks, which means that basically I would work for free for like two months to two-and-a-half months to pay that back. And as a single mom with a mortgage who doesn’t get child support … I can’t live on that.”
She also said her union was unable to help her and that she was unsure about hiring a lawyer.
Lexi said, “I need to not lose my job from this paycheck … I need an accountant or a cease and desist letter … I need help like now. Anybody got any ideas?”
