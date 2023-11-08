‘I feel asleep midway through applying.’ Man Said A CVS Job Application Was “Insane” And Took Him Hours To Complete
Well, I guess the CVS job application process is just as LONG as their printed receipts.
A man named Patrick who is on the job hunt posted a video and talked to viewers about how difficult and time-consuming the CVS job application turned out to be.
Patrick said, “Everybody and their mom talks about this job, hmm is hiring overnight. Hmm is hiring. Hmm is remote, remote, hmm. And then you go and apply. They want the blood of a newborn child. Ladies and gentlemen, CVS, C, the VS with that 2, 3, 4-hour long application.”
He said that potential CVS employees have to complete a psychology test and he added, “It is the worst. The worst application I’ve ever and I didn’t even finish ’cause I was like nah.”
Check out his video.
Here’s how folks reacted.
One individual talked about their own CVS interview process nightmare.
Another person isn’t a fan of video applications.
And this person actually fell asleep while trying to fill out their application.
That’s a new one!
Seems a little bit excessive, don’t you think?
I wonder if anyone will actually make it all the way through the application process and get the job!