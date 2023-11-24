‘I overstepped his one boundary.’ Woman Shows Up At Her Husband’s Doctor Appointment After He Told Her He Wanted Privacy
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is weird…
And you’re gonna see exactly what I mean in just a minute when you read this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page!
The woman who wrote it explained that it all started when her husband started having health problems.
AITA for showing up to my husband’s Dr. appointment?
My husband has been dealing with some health issues the past few weeks and has been frequently visiting the doctor.
I asked if I could go with him but he refused saying it wouldn’t be necessary and when I asked why he wouldn’t want me with him he said he felt more comfortable having privacy with his doctor.
I jokingly asked if his doctor was a woman and he glanced at me.
So she decided to go along for the ride…
I anticipated his next dr appointment and decided to go meet him there. He went and 10 minutes later I entered the office (I identified myself as his wife) and he was shocked when he saw me.
I greeted his doctor (a man, lol) and we talked but my husband refused to even look my way and refused to speak as well.
And her husband, understandably, was not happy with her.
We left the office together and he went off on me in the car saying I shouldn’t have “followed” him and came into the dr office after he asked me for some privacy.
I said it was alright I’m his wife I already even know what his issues are and just wanted to show support.
He said I overstepped his one boundary and refused to respect his wish and made him more stressed than he already is in these hard times he’s going through.
I thought he overreacted but AITA?
It’s pretty clear that this woman stepped way over the line.
Hopefully she learned her lesson and won’t do this again.