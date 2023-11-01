‘I said what I said.’ Microsoft Word Auto-Corrected A Student’s Paper To Say “Poor” Instead Of “Economically Disadvantaged”
by Matthew Gilligan
Microsoft Word is now telling us what to do?
When did this start?!?!
Apparently, it happened right under our noses, because a viral TikTok video showed what happened when a woman’s Microsoft Word gave her an unusual suggestion while she was editing a paper she wrote.
She said, “So I’m writing a paper right now and it’s saying I had to put ‘economically disadvantaged’ because that’s how the category is called.”
Apparently, Microsoft Word wasn’t a fan of that phrase and the program offered up its own suggestion.
The woman said, “When I go and click it to see, like what is it, it’s just poor.”
Microsoft’s website says that Word’s editor is skilled at “making sentences more concise, choosing simpler words, or writing with more formality.”
Hmmm…
Check out the video.
@itschicabtw
I consider this to be a hate crime toward poor people #fyp #university #paper #unilife
And here’s how TikTokkers responded.
This individual likes this option…
Another viewer knows who’s really in charge.
And this TikTokker said Word knows what’s up.
I guess you never know what these applications will tell you what to do next.
Didn’t see that one coming!
