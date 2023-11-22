‘I wish I could afford it.’ There’s An Entire Thanksgiving Meal At Costco For Just $40 But People Still Can’t Afford It
by Justin Gardner
Times are tough out there, fam, and that’s always apparent around the holiday season.
A person with the handle @itsmekassidee recently filmed a video at Costco showing how affordable an entire Thanksgiving dinner was.
Check it out… you’ve got the per pound price fo $3.99, which is very affordable…
It comes with all the fixings, including cranberry sauce, green beans and mashed potatoes…
And of course the turkey, which looks like it’s seasoned and ready to slide into the oven!
That could feed at least 4 or 5 people, and the cost is actually great for all that food.
Check out the video…
@itsmekassidee
Heads up for those with just a few to feed this thanksgiving 🦃 #thanksgiving #costco #costcofinds
People had mixed emotions about this one.
Some people have picked this meal up before for them and their kids!
And somebody has a plan to get this AND that massive $6 pumpkin pie.
But others are saying it would be cheaper to just buy all the food yourself. And while this might be technically true… the time it would take to cook all of those different dishes might make it worth it?
Some people can’t afford a Costco card, though…
Or even afford the meal at all…
And it looks like a place called Hy-Vee has an even better deal? But maybe not…
Others seem to have more money than they know what to do with because they’re shelling out $300 for turkey day!
Hey, whatever the case may be, please have a good Thanksgiving out there.
And be kind to each other this holiday season, because some of us are hurting.