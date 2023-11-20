Is Unlimited Paid Time Off Actually Bad for Employees? This HR Expert Thinks So.
by Laura Lynott
This HR expert tells employees how they need to try to avail of accrued PTO for their mental health and happiness.
@hackyourhr told her followers on TikTok the best way they can lead a happy work life is to ensure they get the right amount of vacation time.
She said: “If you’re looking for a job, I want to give you some advice about PTO.” She explained at her HR company: “We have accrued PTO, not unlimited.”
She continued: “If you talk with a company that says they have unlimited and talk about it like it’s this perk or benefit, you should know this from me. Accrued PTO ensures that you can either take time off, or you are paid for the time that they say you should take time off for your mental health.”
She added: “If you are talking to a company that has unlimited PTO in an interview, I would recommend that you ask how the HR department or how managers are trained or equipped or encourage or incentivize whatever, to ensure that their teams are taking time off throughout the year.”
She explained: “It saves the company a ton of money not to carry this on the books, the amount of accrued PTO that they have to pay out when someone leaves, they don’t take it. Best companies that I’ve seen that have unlimited, call it flexible time off, offer a financial incentive if you take at least five days in a row.”
“So, if you take a week off, this would be like $1,000. If you take five days off in a row and then a minimum, just keep it in mind and stick around. It helsp you get ahead in your corporate job…”
This does sure sound like a good way to work! More time off, more happiness!
