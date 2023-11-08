‘I’ve worked six, ten-hour days in a row.’ Single Mom’s House Cleaning Timelapse Shows How Much Work Parents Have To Do
by Laura Lynott
A single mom’s timelapse video online would break your heart, as she tells of her struggle while cleaning an insane mess across her home.
The mom tells her followers how she’s splitting with her husband and she’s having to work non-stop and clean a crazy messy home.
She said: “I’ve worked six, ten-hour days in a row, with only one day off, being a sick day. I’d like to pretend that I’m not the only person that cleans here but as you can see. These rooms don’t get much attention when I’m not here. Especially the kitchen counters.
“While Summer session was happening, my soon-to-be ex husband, claimed he couldn’t watch the kids while he was focusing on home work.
“Now that school is out for break, he doesn’t have the excuse anymore. Despite that, every single day after I’ve gotten home from work, I’ve been met by one disaster or another caused by my inattentive parenting.”
“Shampoo on the carpet in the girls’ room. Nail polish all over nugget covers, hair and carpet. Scissors used to cut hair, the down comforter, the mattress cover, and two nugget covers. Medications that have been gotten into and destroyed.
“My ex lost his temper and smashed my dog’s food bin. All of his attention has been focused on the four vehicles in our driveway that he wants to work on continuously.”
At least the internet really feels sorry for this mom and other single moms get this pain.
“His obsession has hit an all-time high and he’s even brought car parts into the dining room and left oil everywhere. This was because he claimed he had to be able to watch the kids and just not doing the task wasn’t an option. I wish so much that the housing economy wasn’t what it was here and I could afford to move out.
“My soul aches to not have a place to feel safe and happy. Hang in there lovelies.” Aw, let’s hope this hard-working mom gets a happy place soon!
Watch the full clip below:
Here’s what people though of the colossal mess the mom has to clean alone:
